STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Holdings Increased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in STERIS were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 89.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 3.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 9.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 23.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,359,000 after purchasing an additional 82,313 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Shares of STE opened at $244.98 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $245.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 87.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 61.43%.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $12,354,292. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.