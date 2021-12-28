Strategic Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $137.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.83. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $99.20 and a twelve month high of $137.72.

