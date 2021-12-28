Strategic Asset Management LLC Invests $186,000 in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. NSI Retail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,094,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,513,000.

NYSEARCA SPLB opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $33.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.67.

