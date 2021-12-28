Strategic Asset Management LLC Invests $230,000 in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IIPR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,526.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,425,000 after acquiring an additional 227,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,152,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 989.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 47,672 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,545,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.33.

IIPR stock opened at $259.61 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.91 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.58. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

