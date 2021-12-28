Strategic Asset Management LLC Makes New $319,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 167,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 13,033 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $398,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period.

SPMD stock opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

