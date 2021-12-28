Strategic Asset Management LLC Makes New $756,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.