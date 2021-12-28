Strategic Asset Management LLC Takes $1.82 Million Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $20,382,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $20,306,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 260,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,047,000 after acquiring an additional 87,790 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 241,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 172,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.