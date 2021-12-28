Strategic Asset Management LLC Takes $484,000 Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. iShares US Technology ETF comprises 0.7% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $117.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.37. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

