Strategic Asset Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JVAL. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85.

