Strs Ohio Acquires 800 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 133.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 10.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at $318,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 391.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 24,097 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 17.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 34,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

FCFS opened at $71.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.91. FirstCash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $97.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

