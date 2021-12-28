Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

In other news, Director Oleg Nodelman bought 185,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,849.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $18,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,710,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,843,200.

NUVB stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.30.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

