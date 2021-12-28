Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 131.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 76.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 216,800 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $889,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 35.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 156,559 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 244.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 127,617 shares during the period. 29.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Falcon Minerals Co. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $430.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.81.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.45%. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.50%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

