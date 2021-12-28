Strs Ohio Makes New $81,000 Investment in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on LAW shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CS Disco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

LAW opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. CS Disco Inc has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $61,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 36,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $1,811,777.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,358,340 shares of company stock worth $68,030,644.

CS Disco Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

