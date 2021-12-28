SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SunOpta’s earnings. SunOpta reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SunOpta.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.76 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STKL shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

STKL stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $748.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.84. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in SunOpta by 63.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 542,700 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 12.3% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 153,311 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in SunOpta by 204.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 858,279 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in SunOpta by 40.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,233,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 355,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

