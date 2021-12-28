Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Trading 4.4% Higher

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s stock price traded up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.21 and last traded at $15.21. 470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 381,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

