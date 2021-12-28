Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Holdings Boosted by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares during the period. Switch makes up about 1.5% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $9,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Switch by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 180,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29,924 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Switch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWCH. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Switch in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.18. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $3,742,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 131,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $3,245,887.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,551,679 shares of company stock worth $39,541,887. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

