SYNC Network Market Capitalization Tops $1.87 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. SYNC Network has a market cap of $1.87 million and $7,278.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00284354 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009963 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00010803 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003707 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015516 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 158,025,441 coins and its circulating supply is 125,299,960 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

