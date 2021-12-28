Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised Synlogic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.82.

Shares of SYBX stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a market cap of $167.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synlogic will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

