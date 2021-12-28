Syscoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $65.73 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $563.58 million and approximately $65.73 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.54 or 0.00309108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000077 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 626,896,383 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

