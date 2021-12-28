Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Increased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 3.1% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $51,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,343,491,000 after buying an additional 1,391,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,158,619,000 after buying an additional 1,421,474 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,061,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,909,786,000 after buying an additional 238,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,779,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,775,913,000 after buying an additional 1,025,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after buying an additional 1,667,339 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

Shares of TSM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.30. 67,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,608,167. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.32. The company has a market capitalization of $634.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.85%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

