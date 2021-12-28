Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $154.50

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $154.50 and last traded at $154.41, with a volume of 565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.80.
Several research firms have commented on TNDM. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.89.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.05 and its 200 day moving average is $119.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 526.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31.
In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $1,326,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,440 shares of company stock valued at $14,031,169. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNDM)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
