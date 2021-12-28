Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $154.50

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $154.50 and last traded at $154.41, with a volume of 565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.80.

Several research firms have commented on TNDM. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.05 and its 200 day moving average is $119.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 526.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $1,326,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,440 shares of company stock valued at $14,031,169. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

