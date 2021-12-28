TCG BDC, Inc. (CGBD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on January 14th

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
TCG BDC has raised its dividend by 24.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TCG BDC has a payout ratio of 81.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect TCG BDC to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.5%.
Shares of CGBD stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,439. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. TCG BDC has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGBD. TheStreet cut shares of TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 91.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 33,864 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 20.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TCG BDC Company Profile
TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.
