TCG BDC, Inc. (CGBD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on January 14th

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

TCG BDC has raised its dividend by 24.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TCG BDC has a payout ratio of 81.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect TCG BDC to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.5%.

Shares of CGBD stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,439. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. TCG BDC has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a net margin of 100.42% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $36.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGBD. TheStreet cut shares of TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 91.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 33,864 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 20.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

