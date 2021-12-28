TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

TCG BDC has raised its dividend by 24.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TCG BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 81.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect TCG BDC to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.5%.

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. TCG BDC has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 100.42%. The business had revenue of $36.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in TCG BDC by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on TCG BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

