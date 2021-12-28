TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
TCG BDC has raised its dividend by 24.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TCG BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 81.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect TCG BDC to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.5%.
NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. TCG BDC has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in TCG BDC by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on TCG BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.
TCG BDC Company Profile
TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.
