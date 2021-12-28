TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (TSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on January 14th

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1179 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

TSI opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.76. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $5.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 50,347 shares during the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

