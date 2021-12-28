Telesat (TSAT) and Its Rivals Financial Survey

Telesat (NASDAQ: TSAT) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Telesat to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Telesat alerts:

This table compares Telesat and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telesat N/A 49.27% 41.20% Telesat Competitors -204.50% -43.74% 0.44%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Telesat and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telesat 0 0 0 0 N/A Telesat Competitors 421 1925 2663 123 2.48

As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 9.02%. Given Telesat’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telesat has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Telesat has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telesat’s peers have a beta of 1.13, meaning that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telesat and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Telesat N/A $93.09 million 8.47 Telesat Competitors $3.75 billion $349.39 million 18.59

Telesat’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Telesat. Telesat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of Telesat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of Telesat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Telesat beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Telesat Company Profile

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services. It offers value-added services that include satellite capacity, digital encoding of video channels, authorization, and uplinking and downlinking services; and occasional use services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverages. The company also provides satellite capacity and end-to-end services comprising space segment services and terrestrial facilities for enterprise connectivity, and internet and cellular backhaul; rural telephony to telecommunications carriers and network services integrators; and other satellite services. In addition, it offers direct-to-consumer broadband services; communications services for the oil and gas and mining industries; and broadband communication services to maritime and aeronautical markets comprising commercial airplanes and vessels. Further, the company operates satellite and hybrid satellite/terrestrial networks. Additionally, it provides satellite operator services; and consulting services related to space and earth segments, government studies, research and development, and satellite control services. The company offers its services primarily through a direct sales force. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites and a Canadian payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Telesat Corporation is a subsidiary of Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.