TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on January 10th

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
TVK stock opened at C$27.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$475.01 million and a PE ratio of 13.52. TerraVest Industries has a 12-month low of C$15.15 and a 12-month high of C$30.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.23.
