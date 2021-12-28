TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on January 10th

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

TVK stock opened at C$27.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$475.01 million and a PE ratio of 13.52. TerraVest Industries has a 12-month low of C$15.15 and a 12-month high of C$30.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.23.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

