Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,504,267,000 after purchasing an additional 622,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 718,898 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,176,359,000 after purchasing an additional 711,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,072 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.74.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $191.84 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.57 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $177.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

