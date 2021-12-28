Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $530,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $1,607,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,076 shares of company stock worth $5,230,303 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $92.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

