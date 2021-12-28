Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 25.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 9.3% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 13,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 15.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

WRB stock opened at $81.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $84.93.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

