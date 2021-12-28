Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 1,520 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 490.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average of $45.65. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAKE shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

