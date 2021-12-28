Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,846 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy stock opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.86. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Christopher Moser acquired 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

