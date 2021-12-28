Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 311 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,159,000 after acquiring an additional 130,768 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,612,000 after purchasing an additional 91,454 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 967,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,827,000 after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 51,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

FWRD opened at $120.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.96. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $70.93 and a 1 year high of $121.41.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.