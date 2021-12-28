The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,801 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 2.4% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Boeing were worth $41,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 20.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $4.76 on Tuesday, reaching $207.93. 89,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,989,376. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $185.26 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.