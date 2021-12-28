The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $923.08

Shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 923.08 ($12.41) and traded as low as GBX 630.50 ($8.48). The Go-Ahead Group shares last traded at GBX 673.50 ($9.05), with a volume of 21,333 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of The Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £290.80 million and a PE ratio of -6.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 725.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 923.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

