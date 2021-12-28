The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

IPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $38.01. 15,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,904,360. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average is $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth about $233,402,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,519 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,475 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,840.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,724,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,054,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

