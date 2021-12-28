The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 40.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,740 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,284 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,107,000 after acquiring an additional 953,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.86. 3,597,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,216,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.26. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

