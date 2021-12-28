The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 538,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $21,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth $1,942,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth $3,221,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth $14,661,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kroger by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 73.5% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

NYSE:KR opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.64.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,028 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

