The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 65.1% during the second quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,163,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,067,000 after acquiring an additional 853,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,690,000 after acquiring an additional 30,067 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,219,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.55.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BATRK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

