The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

