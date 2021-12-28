The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Position Cut by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,230 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $11,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 72.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,122,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,086,000 after buying an additional 890,914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at about $49,386,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at about $42,948,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Timken by 210.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,200,000 after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 20.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,315,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,581,000 after purchasing an additional 388,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

NYSE:TKR opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.70. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $62.96 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. Timken’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.70.

Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.