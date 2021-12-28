The Transfer Token (TTT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $446,674.00

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for about $5.27 or 0.00011000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $551.92 million and approximately $446,674.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00114440 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000997 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,399 coins. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

