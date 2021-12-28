The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 458.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.