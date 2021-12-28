Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) traded up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.50 and last traded at $103.17. 18,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 838,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. KeyCorp downgraded Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.44.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Thor Industries by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

