Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.06

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and traded as low as $13.46. Tiptree shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 51,991 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $467.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.06.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $286.61 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 142.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 4,966.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 49.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

