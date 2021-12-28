Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$120.61.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,265,000. Insiders have sold a total of 6,800 shares of company stock worth $767,660 over the last quarter.

Shares of TIH stock traded up C$0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$113.29. 17,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,795. The firm has a market cap of C$9.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.75. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$84.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$110.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$107.72.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$997.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

