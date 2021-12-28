Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $18.23 Million Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,243,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 163,504 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $18,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,818,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,030 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830,020 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,611,000 after buying an additional 3,561,967 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,377,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,822,000 after buying an additional 2,720,876 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,598,000 after buying an additional 2,567,151 shares during the period. 41.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AQN opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 70.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AQN. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

