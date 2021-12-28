Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NYSE:ES opened at $89.22 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.78.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.