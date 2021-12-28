Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $9.84 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $9,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,423,000 after purchasing an additional 867,494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,624,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,136,000 after purchasing an additional 249,471 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,587,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,361,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,290,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,168,000 after acquiring an additional 130,160 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BEP shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. CSFB set a $45.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.