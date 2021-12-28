Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Invests $6.49 Million in Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLTA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000.

Shares of NYSE:VLTA opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95. Volta Inc – Class A has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). Research analysts anticipate that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLTA shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

