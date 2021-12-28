Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,074,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 446,503 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline comprises 2.1% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $129,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. CIBC lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

NYSE:PBA opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.49, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -845.80%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.